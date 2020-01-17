Lunes Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,106.00 (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Lunes coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and STEX. During the last week, Lunes has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Lunes has a total market cap of $557,240.00 and $11,106.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.58 or 0.03153550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00201817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00130702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lunes

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunes’ official website is lunes.io . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

