Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:MCBC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,393. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 15.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 719.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

