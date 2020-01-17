MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Stock Price Down 11.1%

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK) was down 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 413,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 246,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $13.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.93.

Get MacDonald Mines Exploration alerts:

MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, cobalt, copper, nickel, platinum group elements, chromite, and vanadium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Wawa- Holdsworth gold and silver project that include 18 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 285 hectares located in the Corbiere and Esquega Townships of Northern Ontario.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.