Macquarie Initiates Coverage on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Macquarie began coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut GDS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,613. GDS has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.65 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.94 million. Equities analysts expect that GDS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GDS by 93.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in GDS during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 1,316.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GDS by 19,014.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

