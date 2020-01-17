Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MPC)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $212.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.14. Madison Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of C$3.20 and a 52 week high of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Pacific Properties will post 5.9800002 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, and retail real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,505,850 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,559 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 1,743,098 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

