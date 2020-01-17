Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:MSG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.37. 2,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 635.06 and a beta of 0.57. Madison Square Garden has a 1-year low of $247.57 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.