MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.46

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and traded as low as $13.75. MAG Silver shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 207,895 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. We view the JV approval of Juanicipio as positive. In our view, the approval will likely not surprise many given the large amount of underground development that has already taken place, but it should remove any doubt that may have still been in the market. The slightly higher capex figure versus the 2017 PEA is in line with our prior assumptions and well telegraphed by MAG. Average annual production of 11.7Moz silver was a bit light versus our prior estimates but is still robust. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -156.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 217.37, a current ratio of 218.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Peter Clark purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.41 per share, with a total value of C$124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$974,346.33.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

