Maker (MKR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.14 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $514.78 or 0.05769001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Ethfinex, CoinMex and OKEx. Maker has a market cap of $509.17 million and $5.14 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00127784 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 989,110 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Radar Relay, HitBTC, OKEx, Bancor Network, BitMart, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Switcheo Network, DDEX, CoinMex, Kucoin, GOPAX, OasisDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

