MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.29

MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Home Group Business, and Jiangsu Yulong Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

