Manchester Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SCHH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,336. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.

