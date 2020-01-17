Manchester Financial Inc. Invests $79,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 39,697,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,054,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.