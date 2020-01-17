Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Raytheon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 39.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 1.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.24. 78,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,158. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $158.56 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.