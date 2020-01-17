Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.12. 44,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,815. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $118.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

