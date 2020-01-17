Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $298.25. The company had a trading volume of 292,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.85 and its 200-day moving average is $255.32. The stock has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

