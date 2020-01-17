Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,063 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,885,000 after purchasing an additional 633,529 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

TFC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 285,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,683. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

