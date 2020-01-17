Manchester Financial Inc. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 43,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

AVGO traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.79. 2,604,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $248.72 and a 1 year high of $331.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.16. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,014,100. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

