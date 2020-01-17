MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MARKS & SPENCER/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. 108,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.10. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $8.22.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

