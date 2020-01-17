Marshalls’ (MSLH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective (up from GBX 615 ($8.09)) on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 544.17 ($7.16).

Shares of LON:MSLH traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 801.50 ($10.54). The stock had a trading volume of 526,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,477. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 471 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 822.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 715.56.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

