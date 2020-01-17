Martin Marietta Materials’ (MLM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.31.

NYSE:MLM traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.40. 14,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.66 and its 200-day moving average is $258.22. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $171.84 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

