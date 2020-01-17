Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.70

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 1485000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $407,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,950. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,031.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.