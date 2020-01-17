Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 3.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $169.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.26. Masimo has a 52-week low of $116.22 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $956,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $8,683,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

