Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Lowered by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $18,541,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.64.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,974,646.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,315,979,639.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,638 shares of company stock worth $58,809,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $320.30 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $196.60 and a 12 month high of $320.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

