Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.
NYSE MEC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 42,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,646. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
In other news, CFO Todd M. Butz bought 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $102,100.00. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen bought 12,500 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,225.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.
Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.