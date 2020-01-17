Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE MEC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 42,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,646. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Butz bought 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $102,100.00. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen bought 12,500 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,225.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

