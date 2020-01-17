MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.97. 3,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,891. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $173.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

