Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

NYSE:MCD opened at $210.85 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.37.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.