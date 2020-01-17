McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $140.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.
MCK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.
Shares of MCK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.51. The stock had a trading volume of 869,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $156.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day moving average of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 573.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,644 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 188.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 428,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 111.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,640,000 after purchasing an additional 386,734 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
