McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $140.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

MCK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

Shares of MCK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.51. The stock had a trading volume of 869,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $156.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day moving average of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 573.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,644 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 188.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 428,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 111.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,640,000 after purchasing an additional 386,734 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

