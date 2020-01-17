Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires 3,600 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Beigene were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 24.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 5.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Beigene by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Beigene by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Beigene by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGNE traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $170.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,327. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.93. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $4,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,771,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,463 shares of company stock valued at $24,386,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price target on Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

