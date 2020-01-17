Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 52,867 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,670. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Nomura began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

