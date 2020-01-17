Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $17.24 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,939 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 1.8% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.27. 4,280,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $94.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.32.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

