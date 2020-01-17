Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Allegion by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,708. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $81.64 and a 1-year high of $129.95. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $549,591.91. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,288 shares of company stock worth $7,609,276. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

