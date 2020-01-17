Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $3.67 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

