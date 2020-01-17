Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Lam Research by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,429. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $136.65 and a 1-year high of $307.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.13. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.55.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

