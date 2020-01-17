Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Raises Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,936.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,026. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.