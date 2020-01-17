Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 20,591 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,591 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,308 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,561,000 after acquiring an additional 598,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,033,477,000 after acquiring an additional 395,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,081,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,491,000 after acquiring an additional 305,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

TMO stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,693. The firm has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $338.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

