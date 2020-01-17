Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 456,794 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456,794 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 11,662,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.99.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 52,992,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,250,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $312.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

