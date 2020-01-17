Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 3,154,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,843. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,481,976.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at $3,153,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at $2,035,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at $10,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

