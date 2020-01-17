Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 3,154,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,843. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,481,976.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at $3,153,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at $2,035,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at $10,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit