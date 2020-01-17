Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Receives $47.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medallia in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of MDLA stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,843. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06. Medallia has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.22 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallia will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 490,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,006,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

