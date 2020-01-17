MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9,510.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,889.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.01915234 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.04156542 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00688642 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00774346 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00108349 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010067 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025287 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00690041 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.
About MediBloc [QRC20]
Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]
MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.