MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9,510.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,889.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.01915234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.04156542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00688642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00774346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00108349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010067 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025287 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00690041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

