Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.62

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.62 and traded as low as $4.73. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 117,793 shares.

DR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medical Facilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.54. The firm has a market cap of $150.86 million and a P/E ratio of -7.42.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Facilities Corp will post 0.3899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -130.01%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

