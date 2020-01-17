Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.35.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.29. 2,217,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,786. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In other news, insider Holzgrefe Richard purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

