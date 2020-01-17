Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) is Somerset Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 3.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 46.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.35. 204,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,899. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

