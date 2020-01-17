Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Truehand Inc

Truehand Inc cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.6% of Truehand Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,793,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,160. The company has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.77. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $119.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

