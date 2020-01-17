Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MEET. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Aegis restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEET traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,887. Meet Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $405.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meet Group news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEET. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Meet Group by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 109,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $791,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 178,362 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

