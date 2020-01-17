Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target Raised to GBX 730

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGGT. Investec downgraded shares of Meggitt to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 679 ($8.93) to GBX 736 ($9.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 606.36 ($7.98).

MGGT stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 697.40 ($9.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,769,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.70. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 658.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 617.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

