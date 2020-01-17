Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.53

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $13.10. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 1,167 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.53.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$53.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

