Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.07 ($122.17).

Merck KGaA stock traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €115.50 ($134.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,467 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €106.68 and its 200 day moving average is €101.50. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

