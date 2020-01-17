Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.07 ($122.17).

Merck KGaA stock traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €115.50 ($134.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,467 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €106.68 and its 200 day moving average is €101.50. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit