Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,993 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after buying an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. UBS Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.