Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,001 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after acquiring an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $201.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

