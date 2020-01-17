Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,486,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,066,000 after acquiring an additional 502,922 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 212,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 29,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,399,000 after buying an additional 486,635 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.684 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

