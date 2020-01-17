Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

